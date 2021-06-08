Nicola Sturgeon is to give an update on the covid pandemic today at the Scottish Parliament as cases rise across the country.

The First Minister is expected to reveal if areas currently in level two restricitons will drop down to freer rules, but it is not thought that any regions will be moved into tighter lockdowns.

The brefing comes just days after Glasgow dropped from level three to level two, meaning Glaswegians were allowed to welcome six people from three households in their homes, drink indoors at a pub, cafe, or restaurant, or meet eight people from eight households outdoors.

A final update is also expected on plans for a Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow Green.

Announcing the changes, Ms Sturgeon said Scotland is at a 'delicate and fragile point' in its battle against coronavirus.

What is happening to case numbers in Scotland?

According to latest data released yesterday, 641 people were confirmed to have caught the virus since Sunday - a fall of 134 on the day before.

Of the tests for Covid-19 which reported results, 4.2 were positive, slightly lower the 5% the World Health Organisation indicates a pandemic coming under control.

However, this is the highest rate of test positivity since early March.

Covid-19 case rates are rising in almost all of Scotland's local council areas for the first time since early January, with 29 out of 32 council areas showing an increase in cases, though some by just single digit numbers.

Do these numbers matter?

Nicola Sturgeon has said that the vaccination programme has 'opened the path to a less restrictive way of dealing with Covid - one that is less driven by case numbers'.

More than 40% of adults have received both doses of a vaccine, and the number of people being treated in hospital has remained stable at just over one hundred.

Deaths have also not substantially increased. All these factors are now being taken into account as well as raw case numbers.

Which areas could see a change in restrictions?

When she announced Glasgow's move to Level 2, Nicola Sturgeon also postponed any moves for parts of Scotland already in Level 2.

These areas are Edinburgh and Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, the three Ayrshires, North and South Lanarkshire and Clackmannanshire and Stirling.

The First Minister is expected to make an announcement on whether the areas will remain in Level 2 at tomorrow' speech.

What time is the briefing and how can I watch?

Nicola Sturgeon will address the Scottish Parliament to give a covid update around 2.15pm, with the briefing broadcast on Scottish Parliament TV and the Scottish Government's Twitter page. It is expected the BBC will cover the briefing online and on its news channel.