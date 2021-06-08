Internet users across the UK are experiencing major issues with a number of sites this morning.
Sites including Amazon, Twitter, Google, Spotify, eBay, PayPal and Reddit are currently experiencing problems, with thousands reporting problems.
Thousands of users of popular social news and entertainment site Reddit have reported problems with the website and mobile app, with outage tracker Down Detector stating at least 12,000 people have flagged an issue.
READ MORE: International travel restriction changes come into place — what you need to know
When attempting to access the site online, users are met with the message: Fastly error: unknown domain: www.reddit.com. Details: cache-lcy19260-LCY
Cloud platform Fastly confirmed they identified a service configuration that caused the wide-spread issue.
A fix has since been applied to the issue, with sites expected to come back online.
An incident report adds: "Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return."
Other sites including Twitter, Amazon, PayPal and Spotify are also experiencing problems.
The use of emojis and multimedia on Twitter appears to be bugging, with pictures being unable to appear for users on both mobile and desktop.
On Amazon, it appears as though all images have disappeared from their site.
News sites including the Financial Times, New York Times and CNN are also experiencing issues.
The Guardian has confirmed their site is also among those affected, and tweeted: "The Guardian's website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment