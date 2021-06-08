A large number of South Ayrshire schools have been caught up in the Covid surge currently hitting the area.

There are currently twenty schools where coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past week.

Health chiefs have sought to allay fears that these schools are experiencing outbreaks, saying the cases could be individuals or small clusters.

They advised that because of the interconnectedness of school children to the wider community, via their parents and activities, it could have implications for case numbers in the area.

It's not yet know wether it is the Delta variant driving the surge in cases.

Lynne McNiven, Director of Public Health for nhs Ayrshire and Arran said: "Contact tracing has taken place in the following South Ayrshire schools between the period of 28/05/2021 – 07/06/2021.

"Please note that this does not necessarily mean a school outbreak. Some will have sporadic cases and clusters.

"As schools are part of our communities, when cases are identified within school settings there may be a link with the places and people who live in the nearby area. This may not necessarily have Delta variant involvement."

It comes as cases in the area are continuing to rise and at one point on Sunday/Monday topping the chart of worst affected council areas in the country.

The schools to have had contact tracing exercises since May 28 are as follows: