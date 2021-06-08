BIG screen televisions for the Euro 2020 fanzone will cost more than £84,000 in taxpayers’ money.

The fanzone in Glasgow Green is organised by Glasgow Life, an arm’s length organisation of Glasgow City Council managing cultural and sporting events, which is funded partially through taxpayer’s cash.

The event is set to kick off on Friday, amid fears that the gathering might cause a spike in cases and calls for additional testing.

As reported in the Scotsman, a public notice posted on the Public Contracts Scotland website revealed that Glasgow Life will spend £84,340 on the big screens and associated staging alone for the fanzone.

Pic: Colin Mearns

It reads: “This contract is to manage the digital content as well as the stage activations, overall presentation and supply of LED screens for the duration of the Fan Zones for the EUFA Euro 2020 tournament.”

The fanzone is likely to cost more than this, with the value of at least one more contract for cleaning services at the fanzone yet to be confirmed.

Its contract listing states Glasgow Life will pay for: “a specialist cleaning service to provide daily onsite cleaning services running up to and the duration of the EURO 2020 tournament.”

It adds: “The supplier will undertake a full scope of the cleaning operation required, including resource, scheduling, and creation of a full cleaning management plan.”

Hospitality groups have called for an extension to curfew restrictions during Euro 2020 matches, warning that not doing so could put staff at risk of violence.

Current licensing restrictions mean that bars, pubs and restaurants can stay open and serve alcohol until 10.30pm in Level 2 areas, and until 11pm in Level 1.

However, some matches in the championship kick-off at 8pm, meaning revellers might be forced to leave before the end of the game.

Opposition MSPs have also called for testing at the fan zone to reduce to the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks, but the Scottish Government insisted testing attendees on arrival would pose a Covid-19 risk.

Glasgow Life has been contacted for comment.