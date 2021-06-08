Customers of a popular pool hall have been urged to get tested for Covid-19 after it was identified as the source of an outbreak of the virus.

NHS Fife has said that 38 people linked to the Styx Pool Hall in Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy, have tested positive for the coronavirus, and are trying to trace other patrons who were at the venue on Saturday 29th May.

Contact tracers have already been in touch with a number of patrons, and are asking any people who were in the hall to contact the health board's pubic health team.

The pool hall has now been closed until 11th June.

The health board released a statement, saying: "With restrictions having been eased across much of the country last weekend, local people in Kirkcaldy and across Fife are being reminded to follow the FACTS public health guidance.

"This means wearing appropriate face coverings, avoiding crowded places, cleaning hands and surfaces, remaining two metres apart wherever possible and self-isolating immediately should anyone develop the signs or symptoms of COVID-19; such as a new, continuous cough; a fever or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

"Testing remains a vital part of preventing spread of the virus and Fifer's are encouraged to visit one of the local testing sites established across Fife, if they have any symptoms or are concerned that they may have been in contact with a positive case."

Anyone who was in the hall on Saturday 29 May is being urged to contact NHS Fife on 01592 226435 or Email: fife.hpt@nhs.scot.