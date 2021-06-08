Three more people have been arrested and charged in connection with disorder caused by Rangers fans in George Square as they celebrated their title win last month.
Thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and gathered in the square on Saturday May 15 after the club won their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.
Police Scotland said that three men had been have been arrested and charged in connection with the disorder in the city centre.
Missiles and flares were thrown at police while fans also fought amongst themsleves amid scenes which were widely condemed by politicians and the club. Police Scotland said that 47 officers were injured during the disorder.
The three men, aged 17, 34 and 35, have been released and are expected to ppear at court at a later date. A report has been submitted to the procurator Fiscal.
In total, 39 people have now been arrested in connection with the disturbances in George Square, and one in the disorder utside Ibrox.
