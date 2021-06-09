THE sister of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shared a heart-warming picture of the siblings' reunion on social media.
Gill Sturgeon revealed the moment she met up with her sister after Covid lockdown restrictions were eased in Glasgow at the weekend.
Posting on Facebook, she shared a selfie of the pair with the caption: "Reunited," with heart emojis.
The moment went viral with hundreds of comments, likes, and shares.
Particia Collum-Friel said: "Aw fab! Your sister is absolutely, utterly amazing!! Hope you all had a wonderful day, so deserved."
Fee McKenzie added: "Beautiful ladies, heck I feel the emotions seeing your wee pic together."
Lynzie Kealey continued: "Great photo. Finally your back together. I was so happy to see my big sister too. I'd be lost without her."
SNP leader Ms Sturgeon had previously been barred from visiting her family in Ayrshire because of lockdown restrictions.
People residing in Glasgow were not allowed to leave the council area for weeks when the city remained in Level 3 as the rest of the country saw restrictions lifted.
Ms Sturgeon - who resides in Glasgow - finally visited her NHS worker sister Gill once level two restrictions came into place. This means Scots can meet indoors in groups of six people from three separate households.
