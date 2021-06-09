More than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, Scottish Government statistics have confirmed.
According to latest data, 1,011 people were confirmed to have caught the virus since Tuesday - 316 more than the day before.
This is the highest reported number since the middle of February, when mush of the country was in lockdown.
Of the tests for Covid-19 which reported results, 3.0 were positive, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation indicates a pandemic coming under control.
READ MORE: MSC Virtuosa passengers 'barred from disembarking at Greenock' over Covid fears
During that time there was one new death of someone who had tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, meaning the death toll by this measure 7,678.
Separate figures from the National Records of Scotland, which record deaths where Covid was mentioned as a factor on the death certificate, put the overall toll at to 10,130 as of 6 June.
READ MORE: Deaths rise by eight, National Records of Scotland figures show
A total of 121 people are in hospital being treated for the virus - the same number as Tuesday - through 14 of them are in intensive care, a rise of two.
The vaccination programme continues to roll out, with 3,422,431 people having received a first dose, and 2,313,695 having received two.
Scottish numbers: 9 June 2021
Summary
1,011 new cases of COVID-19 reported
36,227 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
3.0% of these were positive
1 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive
14 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
121 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
3,422,431 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,313,695 have received their second dose
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment