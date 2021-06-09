Families and social care sector leaders have raised concerns over new rules which require elderly residents to wear masks.

The Scottish Government has issued guidelines which stipulate that fluid resist masks should be worn in communal areas or when residents are receiving personal care or are being transferred to hospital.

Families who are part of the campaign group Care Home Relatives Scotland expressed concern while Scottish Care, which represents the sector, said it was seeking clarification from the government.

Donald Macaskill, Chief Executive of Scottish Care, said it was "inconceivable" that people with dementia would be required to wear masks.

Professor Amanda Croft, the Chief Nursing Officer, wrote to the NHS and care bodies yesterday to say that guidance on face coverings in hospitals, primary care, wider community care and adult care homes had been revised.

Government experts had attached “particular importance” to covid-19 transfers in hospitals and adult care homes, the letter states.

Guidance was strengthened to say that all staff in hospitals, including in non-clinical areas, should wear fluid resistant surgical masks, which should also be “made available to and worn by” patients”.

For care homes, the document says residents should wear a mask, unless they are exempt, in all communal spaces.

They are not expected to do so within their own rooms or toilets “unless they are receiving direct care.

It is understood the Scottish Government will provide an update on the guidance later today.

Donald Macaskill, Chief Executive of Scottish Care, said: "Similar Guidance in Sept was adjusted to make clear that residents in a care home need to be supported flexibly and that it is their home. We have asked for clarification that this has not changed.

"Residents esp with dementia need to be sensitively supported and wearing a mask continuously is inconceivable. A care home is NOT a clinical setting!"

Derek Barron, who is Director of Care at Erskine and sits on a Scottish government care home advisory group, said the new advice had come as a “surprise” and was “not well considered”.

He said: "From the outset of the pandemic we’ve been saying these are residents’ homes.

"Nobody else in society is being asked to wear a mask in their own home, so why are our own residents being asked to wear a mask?

"As a member of CPAG (Care Homes Clinical and Professional Advisory Group) I have NOT seen this guidance before it was issued. It appears our humanity is again being left behind."

The Herald has contacted the Scottish Government.