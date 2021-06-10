HUMZA Yousaf is reportedly to have further talks with council bosses in Glasgow over the set-up for the controversial Euro 2020 fan zone.

The outdoor facility at Glasgow Green is set to open tomorrow and will cater for up to 6,000 fans each day during the European Championships in two daily sessions with a capacity of 3,000.

Hospitality businesses in Glasgow, which has endured some of the most restrictive rules in the UK over the last few months to combat stubborn virus rates, have been angered by the event.

Other businesses, including owners of soft play areas and wedding organisers have also criticised the move while they remain closed for businesses or restricted in some parts of Scotland.

The Scottish Government has also been criticised after it was confirmed on Tuesday by the Health Secretary that those attending the event will not be required to have taken a Covid-19 test before entry.

Mr Yousaf pointed to equalities issues and digital exclusion as reasons why mandatory tests have been ruled out but insisted the fan zone posed a low risk to the virus spreading.

At Wembley Stadium in London, fans attending matches will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test result before gaining entry, but no such ruled are in place for fans attending games at Hampden.

The BBC is reporting that Mr Yousaf is now set to sit down with officials at Glasgow City Council over the fan zone, just hours before it is due to open.

It is thought that the Scottish Government’s clinical experts will also take part in the meeting to determine whether further measures are necessary to safeguard the Glasgow Green fan zone and games at Hampden.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have today called for every household attending games at Hampden and the fan zone is mailed lateral flow tests.

Alex Cole-Hamilton

The party's health spokesperson, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said: "Scotland is united in hoping that we have a great summer of sport ahead but the case rate is rising rapidly and every public activity comes with an element of risk.

"When nursery graduations and adult daycare services are still prohibited from operating, we need to be careful that we are taking sensible precautions to prevent the virus from spreading again."

He added: "Everyone already has to register before attending Hampden Park or the Glasgow fan zone. The authorities could team up to mail out lateral flow tests. It's an open goal.

"It should be made as easy as possible for people to take steps to protect themselves and take sensible precautions. It couldn't be any easier than having something drop through your letterbox. Using this as a means to encourage people to take tests before and after they have been to events would help catch outbreaks early and help keep the city open."