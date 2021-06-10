A man has been arrested in London after a 55-year-old was found dead more than 400 miles away in Perth.
Emergency services had been called after a report of concern for a person on Monday.
The body of Ian Menzies was then discovered in a property in Scott Street at about 8.50pm.
Officers have now arrested a 36-year-old man in the London area in connection with the death.
Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “There will be a continued police presence in Perth in the coming days and I would like to thank local residents for your patience meantime.”
Mr Menzies’s family paid tribute to him on Wednesday.
A statement they issued through police said: “Ian was the best dad, grandad and brother in the world. He was caring, respected and loved dearly by friends and family.
“Words cannot express how sorely he will be missed.”
