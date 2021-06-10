More than 700 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Scotland and one new reported death, according to the latest Government statistics. 

In the last 24 hours, 735 people were confirmed to have caught the virus since Wednesday - considerably less than yesterday's figures which reached 1,111 cases for the first time since February. 

However, cases are still considerably higher today then they were since before March, when the country was in full lockdown. 

Of the tests for Covid-19 which reported results, 2.8% were positive, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation indicates a pandemic coming under control.

Since yesterday, there has been one new death of someone who had tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, meaning the death toll by this measure is 7,679.

A total of 124 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19 and 14 people are intensive care - the same as Wednesday. 

While, a total of 3,441,217 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,345,181 have received their second dose. 

Scottish Numbers: June 10

735 new cases of COVID-19 reported

28,379 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results

2.8% of these were positive

1 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive

14 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

124 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

3,441,217 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,345,181 have received their second dose