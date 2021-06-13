IN the coming weeks, if you want to get every second of light out of your summer, in other words to find a place in Scotland where the dark never fully falls, then northwards is where you must head, north towards the Simmer Dim. This beautiful Shetland term describes not a place, but a time of year, or more precisely a phenomenon, the twilight that hangs in the sky through the midsummer nights, even as the sun has set just below the horizon. It’s the light of a northern summer solstice.

The further north you go, the longer the light lingers, so it makes sense that when we think of midsummer, we think of Shetland, and of Unst, the northernmost inhabited part of the British Isles. There, the sun is in the sky for almost nineteen hours in a day. The days are long, also the nights so light they are described as white.