THE SFA have faced a barrage of backlash on social media after announcing plans not to take the knee before their Euro 2020 matches.

The footballing authority last night revealed that players would instead “stand against racism” before kick-off.

It comes amid controversy surrounding supporters down south who, during friendlies, have booed their England stars taking the knee in the fight against racism.

Explaining the Scotland team’s decision, captain Andy Robertson said: “It is important we continue to tackle the issue of racism and raise awareness of the need to change people’s mindsets but also their behaviours.

“Prior to our World Cup qualifiers in March we spoke as a group and felt that taking a stand was the best way for us to show solidarity and also to reinforce the need for meaningful change in society.”

#FootballUnites against racism.



We will continue to take a stand against racism prior to kick-off for all of our UEFA #EURO2020 matches.https://t.co/rvYeibucf7 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 10, 2021

However, politicians and supporters of the national side have hit out at the “embarrassing” and “needless” decision.

James Dornan, SNP MSP for Glasgow Cathcart, wrote online: “So to show how opposed we are to racism we intend to just stand there as normal whilst others make a noticeable gesture against racism? Brave shout, Scottish National Team, that’ll show them. #TakeTheKnee”

Greg Hepburn, an SNP Councillor for Calton Ward, wrote: “This is extremely misguided.

“Please take the knee and show solidarity.

“If we stand whilst England and others kneel we will only be giving one message and that is one of cowardice.”

And Kirsten Oswald, SNP MP for East Renfrewshire added: “This is a mistake.

“Not taking the knee sends a really disappointing message from our national team. #TakeTheKnee, Scotland.”

Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney said: "Standing is not an act of solidarity in any credible sense.

"It will actually communicate a problematic message on an international stage, especially in contrast to the moral courage shown by young black players in the England squad. I hope the Scotland squad will reconsider this."

The decision against taking the knee comes in the context of the latter part of last season when many teams in the Scottish Premiership also stopped the gesture and instead took a stand.

This was primarily as a result of racism directed at Rangers' Glen Kamara and amid players' anger at the continued presence of abuse within the game.

A statement from the SFA read: "The Scotland Men’s National Team will continue to take a stand against racism prior to kick-off for all UEFA EURO 2020 matches.

"The squad, coaching staff and backroom members will stand up to racism ahead of the Group D matches against Czech Republic, England and Croatia."

Scotland face their first major tournament match against Czech Republic on Monday at 2pm.