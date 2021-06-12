PLANS for 35 homes on the former Jordanhill teacher training campus, which include demolishing a 1930s building, are recommended for approval despite community opposition.

Council planners have decided Douglas House can be knocked down to make way for 35 homes.

Originally, the applicant Cala Homes West had planned to convert the building but has claimed the restoration is now “unviable”.

Glasgow City Council received 17 objections to the proposal, including from Jordanhill Community Council and the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland.

Councillors will decide whether to follow the planning team’s recommendation at a meeting on Tuesday.

As part of the site master plan, Graham House and the David Stow building are retained, but Douglas House, a 1930s red clay brick building, will be demolished.

It is not a listed building, and a council report reveals the applicant does not need planning permission for the demolition, with councillors asked to decide whether the homes can be built.

However, there have been objections to the demolition as well as to the quality of housing proposed, a lack of engagement with the community and the loss of trees.

Iain Wotherspoon, of the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland, said: “The society objects to the proposed demolition of Douglas House.

“There does not seem to be a compelling structural reason for this demolition; any damp and other issues with the property would seem to have been caused by neglect of the building and could be rectified.

“The building would make a far greater contribution to the area than yet more bland houses.”

A council report states that although Douglas House didn’t have “any statutory protection”, it is part of a group of building that “were considered to be of some historical merit – though Douglas House was built later, from different materials and the least importance of the three”.

Officers asked for justification for the demolition and were satisfied by the applicant’s response.

The application states: “The restoration of the existing Douglas House building has proven to be unviable due to the extremely poor condition of the building fabric which has become evident through opening up investigations”.

It adds: “The condition of the building’s structure and fabric are far worse than originally anticipated and have continued to deteriorate with water ingress and increasing corrosion.

The council report also states that the 25 trees set to be removed will be replaced with 27 trees across the site.

A statutory four-week period for public comment was carried out as normal, it adds.

The 35 homes would be made up of three-bedroom, three-storey townhouses split into four separate terraces.