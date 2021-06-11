THE question to ask isn’t ‘why take the knee’, but ‘why wouldn’t you?’.
In an astonishingly ill-judged series of moves, Scotland’s football team tied itself in knots over taking the knee at the Euros as a statement against racism. First, Scotland said players wouldn’t kneel, but would stand.
Then, once the inevitable backlash came from a public disgusted at the thought of white Scottish players standing while black English players knelt, Scotland said the team would remain standing for Hampden matches, but both stand and kneel at Wembley. Eh? Make sense of that. I dare you.
The statement read: “For our match at Wembley, we will stand against racism, and kneel against ignorance.” This nonsense makes a sham of protest against racism.
There can only be four reasons why Scotland cannot do as England.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment