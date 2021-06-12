The areas in Scotland with the highest rates of Covid-19 have been confirmed in new weekly figures.
The new Delta variant has contributed to more than 3,000 cases of the virus in the last week, and cases have increased by almost 2,000 cases in the last seven-day period.
Between June 2 and June 8, Scotland recorded 6,023 positive cases, with a seven-day rate of 110.2 across the country.
Compared to the previous week, the country's seen a considerable rise, with the week of May 26 and June 1 recording 4,072 cases.
Kirriemuir in Angus has emerged as Scotland's Covid hotspot, recorded 70 cases in the last seven days. This marks a rate of 1,174 cases per 100,000 in that same period.
The second-highest rate was recorded in Douglas East in Dundee, with a rate of 905 cases per 100,000, followed by Kirremiur Landward in Angus, which recorded a rate of 882 cases per 100,000.
By health board, NHS Tayside recorded the highest seven-day rate of 206 cases per 100,000. They were followed by NHS Lothian on 164.9, NHS Ayrshire & Arran on 146.7 and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde on 141.7.
