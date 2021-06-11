A renowned whisky writer, a pop sensation, and a trailblazing female finance leader, are among those recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Others among the 47 recipients connected to Scotland include health and education leaders for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic - as well as the scion of the Harris Tweed-weaving Campbell family.

Singer Lulu - who shot to fame aged just 15 when Shout, a cover of the Isley Brothers track, became a hit - has been made a CBE.

The singer, 72, has turned her hand to musical theatre, television and more across a six-decade career and is recognised for services to music, entertainment and charity.

In 1969 she represented Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Her song Boom Bang-A-Bang was the joint winner that year as she shared the prize with France, Netherlands and Spain with 18 points apiece.

Later she recorded the theme song with the same name for 1974’s 007 film The Man With The Golden Gun but she later said during an interview that she had not thought much of the track, adding: “I think mine was probably the worst one ever. Mine was not a great song.”

Lulu received an OBE for her services to music in 2000.

She said of her medal at the time that it was "a great honour and was a real surprise. The Prince (of Wales) apologised that it had taken so long. He told me I had found the secret of eternal youth."

She added: "I'm not giving up just because I have got this. I hope to go on until I die."

Charles MacLean, an author of 18 books whose specialist subject is Scotch, becomes an MBE for services to Scotch whisky, to UK exports, and to charity

The 69-year-old, of Edinburgh, said: “It is a tremendous honour to be recognised by The Queen for a career dedicated to a personal passion – Scotch whisky.

“It has been and continues to be a joy to write on this special subject, and when I turned in my first article in 1981, I could not have imagined the events that would unfold over the next four decades.

“This honour is one of my proudest moments, and it has been a challenge to keep it a secret from my nearest and dearest, but I am very much looking forward to celebrating with them where more than a few whiskies will likely be enjoyed.

The award-winning author began his career in 1981 and has gone on to publish more than 18 books on whisky including the leading book on its subject, Malt Whisky (1997), which was translated into nine languages and won a Glenfiddich Award. Scotch Whisky: A Liquid History (2003) was short-listed for the Andre Simon Award ‘Best Drinks Book’ and won the James Beard Award for ‘Best Wine and Spirits Book’, America’s leading gastronomic prize. During the current lockdown he has written a further five books.

Anne Richards, the chief executive of the Fidelity International investing firm, said she was “delighted” to be made a dame and hopes it “highlights to women the wonderful opportunities that a career in financial services can offer”.

The 57-year-old, from Edinburgh, who initially studied electronic and electrical engineering, said she went to a “great local comprehensive school” and had “no exposure to financial services”.

She went on: “When I later started my business degree, I had very little understanding of how the world of finance worked but I quickly developed a love for financial markets.

“All of these opportunities helped to open the door to a long and rewarding career where I’ve worked with many fantastic friends and colleagues.

“I’m grateful to work in an industry where every day we can say we are helping people to build better financial futures.”

Another woman being made an OBE is Catherine Campbell, of the Isle of Harris, the descendant of the Campbell family of the small crofting village of Plocrapool where Harris Tweed was first hand-woven.

She is given the honour for services to the Harris Tweed industry and economy on the Isle of Harris.

Mrs Campbell remembers being brought up with the familiar clickity clack throughout the day and evenings helping their parents filling the bobbins for the loom shuttles.

On receiving her award, she said: “I am deeply honoured and very surprised to receive this award and although I stand to accept this honour, I feel it belongs if not equally to my family who brought me up to love the Harris Tweed Industry I live and work in today, my staff who have worked tirelessly, supported, and helped me throughout the years and my dear children, family and friends who stand by me too."

Perthshire-based outdoor gym entrepreneur Georgie Delaney has been given an MBE for services to trade.

Mrs Delaney, 40, is the founder of The Great Outdoor Gym Company, whose products are made in Scotland and other parts of the UK.

They have outdoor gyms across the globe including Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong and hope their next project will be closer to home in Calendar, Stirlingshire.

She said: "We are all about helping people live a healthy and sustainable lifestyle and I think this honour reflects that. The outdoor lifestyle became so important during lockdown and I think people realise that."

Receiving a BEM for services to Gaelic Choral music, Glasgow-based Kenneth Thomson said he was delighted and that it was such a nice surprise to get the email.

Mr Thomson, of the Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association, said: “I only felt sorry that my wife was killed in an accident a few years ago and she wasn’t here to share it with me, but I know she would have been really proud.

“The choir has been a big part of my life. I joined when I was 18 and now I am 71, having taken over as conductor in 1983."

The director of a leading virus research centre has said his honorary OBE is a "reflection on the depth and the broad work we've done" during the pandemic.

Professor Massimo Palmarini leads the Medical Research Council-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research (CVR), based in the Sir Michael Stoker Building at the Garscube campus.

He has been made an honorary OBE - because he is not a British citizen - for services to public health in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Prof Palmarini was quick to highlight he is just "representing" the centre, said: "It's not about me... it's really a reflection of the work of the centre.

"As director I represent the CVR in these last years and especially during the Covid response.

"I don't know very well the system... it's a British tradition, I've been living here for a long time so it's good to be recognised in this way.

"It's more something that represents the work of the people in the centre."