Scots from all walks of life have been recognised for their work, endeavours and fight in the covid pandemic in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Here is the Scottish list in full.

Aberdeenshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Paul Ian Charles Anderson. For services to the Scottish Fiddle Tradition and to Charity. (Tarland, Aberdeenshire)

Morna Helen Barron. National Secretary, Scottish Community Drama Association. For services to Community Drama. (Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire)

Gordon Mills. Chair, Aberdeen and District Transport Preservation Trust. For services to the Grampian Transport Museum. (Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire)

Anita Weir. Faculty Head of Business and Information Technology, Inverurie Academy, Aberdeenshire. For services to Education. (Inverurie, Aberdeenshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Brian William Paterson. For services to the community in Aboyne and Deeside, Scotland. (Aboyne, Aberdeenshire)

Penelope Wynn Shepherd. For voluntary service to the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme in Aberdeenshire and The Gambia. (Inverurie, Aberdeenshire)

Argyll and Bute

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Rose Marie Parr. Lately Chief Pharmaceutical Officer for Scotland. For services to Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Education. (Argyll and Bute, Argyll and Bute)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

James Walter Duncan. For services to the community in Bute during the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Rothesay, Argyll and Bute)

Eleanor Muir McKay. Librarian, Live Argyll. For services to Local Studies and the community in Argyll and Bute. (Dunoon, Argyll and Bute)

Ayrshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Fiona Catherine McQueen. Lately Chief Nursing Officer for Scotland. For services to the NHS in Scotland. (Ayr, Ayrshire)

Dumfries and Galloway

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

James Richard Brand. Principal Teacher of Curriculum, Annan Academy, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland. For services to Music and Education. (Annan, Dumfries and Galloway)

Dr Heather Currie. Gynaecologist and Associate Medical Director for Women, Children and Sexual Health, Acute and Diagnostic Services, NHS Dumfries and Galloway. For services to Healthcare. (Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway)

Dunbartonshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Neena Mahal DL. Chair, NHS Lanarkshire. For services to Healthcare. (Caumbernauld, Dunbartonshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Thomas Herbert. For services to the Provision of Chemotherapy Services in East Dunbartonshire and to Purchasing for Universities. (Lenzie, Dunbartonshire)

Dundee

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Professor David William Gray. For services to the Delivery of Testing during Covid-19. (Dundee, Dundee)

Annie Connelly Guthrie. For services to Alcoholics Anonymous during Covid-19. (Dundee, Dundee)

East Lothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Andrew Cameron Kerr. For services to the Public Sector. (Musselburgh, East Lothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Simon Lancelot Lloyd. Employee, Network Rail. For services to Cycling and to Charity. (North Berwick, East Lothian)

Edinburgh

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Anne Helen Richards CVO CBE FRSE. For services to Financial Services, to Women, to Education and to Science. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Paul Henry Cackette. Director, Outbreak Control Management. For services to the Scottish Government. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

John Walter McNairney. Chief Planner, Scottish Government. For public service. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Professor Evelyn Elizabeth Telfer. Professor, Reproductive Biology, University of Edinburgh. For services to Female Reproductive Biology. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Linda Caroline Bauld. Bruce and John Usher Professor of Public Health, University of Edinburgh. For services to Guiding Public Health Response to and Public Understanding of Covid-19. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

John Baxter. For voluntary services to the NHS. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Charles Peter Bruce MacLean. For services to Scotch Whisky, to UK Exports and to Charity. (Midlothian, Edinburgh)

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

THE ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

KCVO

Baron Graham Kirkham Of Old Cantley C.V.O. lately Chairman of the Trustees, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. (Edinburgh)

CVO

Sir Alan Parker. Chairman, The Duke of Edinburgh's Commonwealth Study Conferences. (Edinburgh)

Fife

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Kenneth Blair Muir. For services to Education particularly during the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Ladybank, Fife)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Brian George Ewing. Lately Director, Institute of Sport and Exercise, University of Dundee. For services to Sport and Higher Education. (St Andrews, Fife)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

David Frederick Morley Dykes. For services to Perth Academy, Scotland and to the community in Perth. (Rosyth, Fife)

Dr Christine Isabel Lusk. Head of Special Projects, University of St Andrews, Scotland. For services to Accessibility and Young People. (Anstruther, Fife)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Ronald John Nicol. For services to Amateur Drama and the community of Glenrothes. (Leslie, Fife)

Isabel Norma Gilchrist Nicol. For services to Amateur Drama and the community in Glenrothes. (Leslie, Fife)

Glasgow

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Michael Barrett. Laboratory Director, Lighthouse Laboratory, Glasgow. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Dr Kerri Neylon. Deputy Medical Director for Primary Care, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to Health and Social Care particularly during Covid-19. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Karen Margaret Anderson. For services to People with Disabilities. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Alexander Eric McArthur. For services to Beekeeping. (Dalmuir, Glasgow)

Evelyn Ann Oliphant. Head of Strategic Business Unit, Education Scotland. For services to Education and Charity. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Samuel Kenneth Thomson. For services to Gaelic Choral Music. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Lanarkshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Ellen Rafferty. For services to Education. (Uddingston, Lanarkshire)

John Denis Stuart. For services to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. (Blantyre, Lanarkshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Kathleen Flynn. For services to Food Supply during Covid-19. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Sheila Anne Buchanan Hill. For services to NHS during Covid-19. (East Kilbride, Lanarkshire)

Midlothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Denise Anne Spence. For services to Girlguiding and to Public Service. (Bonnyrigg, Midlothian)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Mhairi Helen Stewart Collie. Colorectal Surgeon, Colorectal Surgery Unit, Edinburgh. For services to Surgery in relation to Child Birth Injury in Sub-Saharan Africa. (Lasswade, Midlothian)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jacqueline Mary Gale. Chief Executive, Wax Lyrical Ltd. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Newton Grange, Midlothian)

Perth

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Jane Maitland Cepok. For services to the Riding for the Disabled Association, Pony Club and Equestrian Sport. (Auchterarder, Perth)

Pamela Mary McDiarmid. For services to Marie Curie Nurses and the community in Aberfeldy, Scotland. (Aberfeldy, Perth)

Perth and Kinross

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Professor Caroline Jan MacEwen. Lately Chair, Academy of Medical Royal Colleges. For services to Ophthalmology and Healthcare Leadership during the Covid-19 Response. (Longforgan, Perth and Kinross)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Alexander Lindsay Fraser Bowman. Chair, Angus and Dundee Area Committee, St John Scotland. For voluntary service to St John in Scotland. (Invergowrie, Perth and Kinross)

Georgina Alice Delaney. Founder, The Great Outdoor Gym Company. For services to International Trade. (Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

Ross and Cromarty

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Thomas Lincoln Thomas. For services to Education, Horticulture and the community in Maryburgh, Highland. (Maryburgh, Ross and Cromarty)

Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Alexander Meikle Davison RD. Trustee and Chairman, The Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh. For voluntary service to the Royal British Legion in Scotland. (Ancrum, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

George Hossack Young. For voluntary service in the Scottish Borders. (Kelso, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Scottish Borders

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Pauline Elliot. For services to the Newcastleton Resilience Group during Covid-19. (Newcastleton, Scottish Borders)

Janet Eleanor Moffat. For services to Charity in The Scottish Borders and Overseas. (Coldstream, Scottish Borders)

Stirling and Falkirk

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Melanie Dawn Cross (Melanie Dawn Crawford). Doctor and Clinical Lead Respiratory Medicine, Forth Valley. For services to Respiratory Medicine. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Claire Duffy. For services to Health and Social Care and the community in Stirlingshire during Covid-19. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Nicola Harvey. For services to Health and Social Care and the community in Stirlingshire during Covid-19. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Deborah Jackson. For services to Health and Social Care and the community in Stirlingshire during Covid-19. (Bonnybridge, Stirling and Falkirk)

Western Isles

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Catherine Campbell. For services to the Harris Tweed Industry and Economy on the Isle of Harris. (Isle of Harris, Western Isles)

Lulu Kennedy-Cairns (Lulu) – CBE – For services to Music, Entertainment and Charity. Born in Stirlingshire, brought up in Glasgow, but on London list.

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Roderick Newbigging. Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland.

Fiona Helen Taylor. Deputy Chief Constable, Police Service of Scotland.

QUEEN’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (QFSM)

Carole Rosemary Glendinning. Firefighter Control, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Ronald Brown McIntyre. Watch Commander – Training Instructor, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

John Miller. Deputy Assistant Chief Officer – Head of Service Delivery West Area, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

QUEEN’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (QAM)

William Kinniburgh. Strategic Operations Manager, Scottish Ambulance Service.

Trevor Spowart. General Manager Fleet, Scottish Ambulance Service.