POLICE are investigating after a high-value theft of e-scooters from a Midlothian business.

Between Thursday night and Friday morning, the building on Dryden Road, Loanhead, was broken into and 100-150 boxed e-scooters were stolen – the products have an approximate value of £100,000.

Police believe the theft took place between midnight and 2am.

At least three different e-scooter models were stolen. These included the Xiaomi pro 2, the SAB tech 9 pro and MS65 replicas.

Officers believe that those involved in the theft used a van or lorry to take the items, due to the large volume of products stolen.

Detective Constable John Lumsden of Dalkeith Police Station said: "Initial enquiries have been carried out into this theft and we continue to review CCTV from the premises and those nearby. I'd ask anyone with private or business CCTV covering the area to check their footage and provide any to us as soon as possible.

"Despite this happening overnight, I'd ask anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles in our around the premises in the early hours of Friday morning to report any sightings to officers. Due to the number of stolen goods it is likely that the suspects had to load these into a van or lorry over a period of time.

"I'd ask anyone who has recently been offered an e-scooter, or seen new advertisements online for selling sites matching the above description, to report this to officers so that we can investigate."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0616 of June 11. An anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.