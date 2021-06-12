Scottish television presenter, Jim White has announced that he is leaving Sky Sports News after over two decades. 

The Deadline Day icon broke the news on Twitter yesterday.

In a statement he said: "After 23 fantastic years, it is time to bid farewell to Sky Sports.

"After much thought and with a heavy heart I leave Sky Sports News - but what a journey it has been.

"To all the superb producers, assistant producers, directors and floor managers, a massive thank you.

"To all my fellow presenters, thank you. Other media challenges lie ahead." 

The 64-year-old has presented every late shift on every Transfer Deadline Day becoming synonymous for wearing a yellow tie. 

He joked about this on Twitter saying: "#YellowTieForSale 💛".