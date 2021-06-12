Scottish television presenter, Jim White has announced that he is leaving Sky Sports News after over two decades.
The Deadline Day icon broke the news on Twitter yesterday.
In a statement he said: "After 23 fantastic years, it is time to bid farewell to Sky Sports.
"After much thought and with a heavy heart I leave Sky Sports News - but what a journey it has been.
"To all the superb producers, assistant producers, directors and floor managers, a massive thank you.
"To all my fellow presenters, thank you. Other media challenges lie ahead."
#DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/480jKcoSe1— Jim White (@JimWhite) June 11, 2021
The 64-year-old has presented every late shift on every Transfer Deadline Day becoming synonymous for wearing a yellow tie.
He joked about this on Twitter saying: "#YellowTieForSale 💛".
