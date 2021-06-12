ANOTHER two people have died in Scotland after contracting Covid-19, the Government has announced.
A further 1030 cases were recorded in the previous 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 4.1%. That's just below yesterday's figure of 1100 cases, which also had a positivity rate of 4.1%.
However, Public Health Scotland (PHS) has warned the figures could be lower than they should due to laboratory delays.
The deaths, recorded among people who first tested positive in the previous 28 days, bring the total under that measurement to 7681.
A total of 3,477,378 people have now received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 2,402,700 have received their second.
On the laboratory delays, PHS said: “PHS are aware of an ongoing delay in the laboratory processing of specimens in the Glasgow Lighthouse lab, similar to that which was reported yesterday.
“This delay may lead to a smaller number of tests and cases reported during the previous 48 hours as compared to the figures reported prior to that period.”
