Politicians, celebrities and the public are sharing messages of support after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has received CPR on the pitch after collapsing during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.
Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.
English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.
UEFA have since confirmed that the midfielder has been “transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised” after the incident.
Eriksen’s former club, Tottenham, tweeted: “All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family.”
Eriksen left Tottenham for Inter Milan in 2020 after seven years with the club.
Marcus Rashford posted an image of the Danish flag on his Twitter account.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted: “Awful scenes at Denmark v Finland Euros game. Thoughts with Christian Eriksen and his family.”
Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup game in 2012, has responded to the news of Eriksen’s collapse.
“Please God,” tweeted Muamba.
Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021
The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.
All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. 🙏🏼 🤍— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021
🇩🇰🙏🏾— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 12, 2021
