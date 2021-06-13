THE BBC is facing an angry backlash over its coverage of the Euros game in which Danish star Christian Eriksen collapsed.

The midfielder was given CPR on the pitch after taking ill in the game against Finland in Copenhagen.

Uefa and the Danish FA have since confirmed that he has “stabilised” and is being treated in hospital.

The distressing scenes were broadcast on BBC One, with the cameras not cutting away from the pitch until Eriksen was stretchered off the field by paramedics.

Footage of Eirksen laying prone on the ground, as well as his distraught teammates and girlfriend, was aired by the BBC before it cut away to the studio.

The corporation has apologised to those who were upset by the images but said "in stadium" coverage is controlled by Uefa.

Danish players resorted to forming a protective ring around their stricken friend to shield him from the cameras.

The incident has prompted a wave of goodwill towards Erisken, but also sparked a barrage of complaints about the coverage of the incident.

SNP MP Gavin Newlands tweeted: "Devastating scenes in Copenhagen. I'm sure we're all sending our best wishes to Christian and his family. We have to hang on to hope.

"(UEFA), the host broadcaster & the BBC should take a look at themselves. As soon as it was clear what had happened the camera's should've cut away."

Those sentiments were echoed by dozens of high-profile footballing figures.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright, who regularly features as a pundit on BBC programmes, tweeted: “CUT TO THE STUDIO FFS!!!!”

Danish journalist Thomas Kjaer Pederson commented that Danish stations cut to drone footage as soon as medics arrived on the pitch.

Football reporter and author Colin Millar tweeted: “Denmark's players had to form a protective ring around their teammate. A distraught wife was broadcast to the world. TV broadcasters and cameramen are capable of blocking footage of pitch invaders, but not this? Sorry, that is not ok.”

A BBC Spokesperson said: “Everyone at the BBC is hoping Christian Erikson makes a full recovery.

"We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast. In stadium coverage is controlled by UEFA as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible."

Gary Linekar, who presented the studio coverage, added: "I understand some of you would have been upset with some of the images shown (we were too). Obviously these were the host pictures and out of our control. They should have stayed on a wide of the stadium. Apologies."

The Danish FA said Eriksen is "awake" and is undergoing "further examinations" in hospital. He is said to have spoken to his teammates from hospital via video call.

A statement read: "Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition remains stable. He remains hospitalized at Rigshospitalet for further examinations. The match against Finland will be played tonight. This happens after the players have been confirmed that Christian is okay."