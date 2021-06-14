Scotland legends Gordon Strachan and Alex McLeish are bringing their predictions and analysis ahead of Scotland's crunch Euro 2020 match with England this week.
The Herald is delighted to announce the first in a series of exclusive events this Wednesday, June 16, ahead of the hotly anticipated match on Friday.
Our chief football writer Matthew Lindsay will be joined by the former Scotland managers to talk through all the gossip and preview the match - and give their predictions, too.
Readers have the chance to ask their questions to the legends themselves and catch their analysis ahead of Friday's game.
The trio will broadcast live on Wednesday at 7pm on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter from 7pm.
You can ask questions directly into the comments section of your preferred viewing platform, or email us in advance.
And to catch more of our exclusive events in the future, why not take advantage of our limited-time only subscription offer, where we're giving Euro fans the chance to get instant, exclusive access to all our digital coverage for just £1 for two months.
You’ll get the inside track on Scotland’s sports scene, with our chief football writer Matthew Lindsay reporting every day from Scotland’s base camp at Rockliffe Hall in Darlington.
Throughout the week, we’ll have exclusive interviews from Scotland and England legends, predicted line-ups, and results from our award-winning writers - including in-depth analysis on England’s strengths and weaknesses.
To take advantage of this limited-time offer, visit heraldscotland.com/subscribe
Make sure you check out the T&Cs here.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment