The Scottish Government must invest in more public toilets and bins in popular tourism hotspots, it has been warned.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone said too many areas lack the facilities needed to handle large numbers of visitors.

It came as the UK Government announced a series of proposals to boost tourism, including a £10 million National Lottery Days Out scheme, which will provide discounts to tourist attractions between September 2021 and March 2022.

The Scottish Government said it has already provided an additional £2.75m for more seasonal rangers, temporary toilets and car parking and campervan facilities.

Mr Stone, who represents Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said: “Although I'm glad to see the UK Government supporting domestic tourism, too many tourist spots lack the public toilets, waste disposal, charging points and signage to handle large numbers of tourists.

"My constituency rightfully attracts and welcomes many tourists and campers.

"Whilst most visitors treat the land with the love and respect it deserves, there are still some who litter, disrupt the environment, and cause distress amongst locals.

"This is why this time last year, I started a petition to introduce a roadside camping congestion charge, which was sent to Nicola Sturgeon.

"It is one of the many things that could be done to work on the issues faced by the tourism sector since long before the pandemic.

"If they are serious about putting recovery first, I hope to see the Scottish and UK governments working together to support the tourism industry whilst keeping it appealing and accessible to everyone."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are encouraging people to staycation this year and we will support rural communities as much as possible to cope with increased numbers looking to enjoy Scotland’s countryside.

“We have already doubled the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund to £6.2m and provided an additional £2.75m for more seasonal rangers, temporary toilets, car parking and campervan facilities in our rural areas.

“Scotland has world-leading legislation giving people rights to access our countryside but it’s important that these are exercised responsibly and with respect for others, for wildlife and for the land itself.

"Investing in visitor management and supporting our rural communities is a crucial part of sustainable tourism growth.”