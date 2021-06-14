ALL pupils at a Borders school are self-isolating following an outbreak of coronavirus.

A total of 46 positive COVID-19 tests have now been linked to St Peter's Primary in Galashiels.

Our sister title, the Border Telegraph, reported the school was forced to close on Wednesday (June 9) following a "small number" of cases, but reopened to younger pupils the following day.

On Friday NHS Borders confirmed 30 positive tests had been linked to the school.

But in a statement today (Monday) the health board said a further 16 cases have been recorded.

Bosses say all pupils are now self-isolating at home and will be supported with home learning.

The nursery at St Peter's is still operating.

This outbreak is being monitored by an Incident Management Team (IMT) consisting of NHS Borders, NHS Test and Protect, Scottish Borders Council and education workers.

Chairman of the IMT Chris Faldon said: “The variant of COVID-19 involved in this outbreak is likely to be extremely transmissible.

“As a result we are being extra cautious and taking additional steps to further minimise the risk of any wider spread of the virus.

"These further precautions include advising targeted secondary contacts, such as siblings of contacts and those working in high risk settings, to self-isolate for 10 days.

"The IMT met today (Monday) and we are confident that this outbreak has been contained with those identified by our contact tracing team now self-isolating at home.

“This outbreak is a timely reminder that COVID-19 is still circulating and highly contagious.

"Please be vigilant and remember that COVID-19 tests are not just for those who develop symptoms.

"Whilst it is vital to self-isolate and book a PCR test if you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, everyone in Scotland can access free, twice weekly LFD tests through a number of routes.

“You can also protect yourself, family, friends, neighbours and colleagues by coming forward to get vaccinated when it is your turn, including when it is time for your second dose to ensure that you have greater protection against COVID-19.

“It also remains important for everyone in the Borders to limit the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to stick to the rules and following the FACTS – Face coverings in enclosed spaces; avoid crowded places; clean hands and surfaces regularly; two metre distancing; and self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms."