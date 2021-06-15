Christian Eriksen has thanked fans across the world for their support after he suffered an apparent cardiac arrest at the Euro 2020 tournament.

The 29-year-old midfielder dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time in Denmark’s match against Finland and was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

Now, Eriksen has issued a statement to update fans on his condition, and says he has to go through further examinations in hospital.

In a message posted to the Danish Football Association's (Dansk Boldspil-Union) Twitter account, he said: "Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world.

A message from @ChrisEriksen8.

♥️🤍 pic.twitter.com/WDTHjqE94w — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 15, 2021

"It means a lot to me and my family.

"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches.

"Play for all of Denmark."

On Sunday, a sports cardiologist who previously worked with the footballer at Tottenham said the player is lucky to be alive, but is unlikely to play football again.

Professor Sanjay Sharma, professor of sports cardiology at London’s St George’s University, said football bodies and medical practitioners were likely to be “very strict” about allowing Eriksen, who is now with Italian club Inter Milan, to play again.

Prof Sharma, who worked with Eriksen at Spurs, said: “Clearly something went terribly wrong.

“But they managed to get him back, the question is what happened? And why did it happen?

“This guy had normal tests all the way up to 2019 so how do you explain this cardiac arrest?”