THE extension of lockdown and its effect on politics was discussed by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Mail

Henry Deedes watched Boris Johnson announcing the delay of so-called Freedom Day on Monday.

“Four more weeks. An entire month more of bossy edicts, scratchy face masks and the ruddy rule of six,” he said. “Freedom snatched from right under our noses. Back to your cells, you lags, parole denied!”

He said the Prime Minister looked nervy and embarrassed.

“His gait was plodding and heavy,” he said. “He appeared knackered. His eyes were droopy.”

He said Boris seemed curious to find out what life would be life after July 19.

“He pointed out that we’re going to have to find a way to life with this virus. Only so much I can do in other words. He insisted he was confident July 19 would be a ‘terminus date.’We’ve all heard that before.”

The Daily Express

Stephen Pollard said if we do not delay easing restrictions people will die.

“Much as we all wanted June 21 to be the date for the final stage, it was never more than a target,” he said. “The vaccine programme has been a brilliant success but it has not been extensive enough to break the link between a surge in infections and a surge in hospitalisation. The Delta variant is now responsible for 90 per cent of infections.”

He said sticking with June 21 could be catastrophic.

“The truth of the matter is that we don’t know for certain what would have happened if we had gone ahead with June 21. With the overwhelming weight of scientific opinion, and the data we do have, the only safe option was a delay.”

The Guardian

Zoe Williams said the continuing lockdown was having a powerful effect on politics.

“In news terms, it is obliterative,” she said. “Nothing else matters while coronavirus is on manoeuvres, so it misshapes the agenda the way Brexit did. The great tragedy of lost life has fostered a sense that we should all be pulling together.”

She said there was increasing revulsion against the realities of life after a decade of Conservatism - ‘the racism, the aggressive ethno-nationalism, the child food poverty, which is really just a modern way of saying hardship.’

“There’s a view that if Labour loses the by-election next month in Batley and Spen, the party will be drained of whatever mojo it had left. A radical programme from the Labour party would be nothing like as novel and discombobulating in this context as it was in 2015.

“Labour has got to win this match or else it manager will be sacked. But for whoever is leading the party, the challenge remains; when politics resumes, they need to be ready.”