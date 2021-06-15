 

HeraldScotland:

AS predictable as the sun rising and setting, Nicola Sturgeon stood up in the Scottish Parliament today with a classic example of non-news news: the great unlocking, or Freedom Day as it has been dubbed in England, is “unlikely” to happen as planned in Scotland on June 28. 

A day earlier, Boris Johnson took over the first 15 minutes of the BBC’s News at Six to tell viewers what they already knew: the Delta variant had scuppered the chances of a return to normality for the foreseeable.

In Scotland, National Clinical Director Jason Leitch suggested the country was eight to ten weeks behind where it should be. 

It has become an all too familiar pattern. 

