A GLASGOW MP has warned the owners of the threatened McVitie’s factory not to “take the biscuit” and protect workers.
David Linden, the SNP MP for Glasgow East, made the remarks as he was presenting a petition on the proposed closure in the Commons.
The site in Tollcross, Glasgow, is owned by Pladis and if closed it would leave 468 people out of work.
Cross-party politicians have been campaigning to save the factory, which produces biscuits including Hobnobs and Rich Tea, with trade union GMB calling for assurances over its future four years ago.
Mr Linden presented the petition to MPs tonight with more than 52,000 signatures from across the country.
He said its closure “would devastate the local area and economy” and added: “ Generations of families — often simultaneously — have worked at the factory.
“The loyalty of the workforce cannot be questioned, with many being employed there for decades.
“The company’s employees continued to work throughout lockdown as key workers and put themselves at risk to do so, helping Pladis achieve record-breaking sales figures.”
He concluded: “The closure of the Tollcross McVitie’s factory would have devastating consequences and the message from the public to pladis is clear: ‘Don’t take the biscuit’.”
