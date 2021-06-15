ONE of Scotland's most highly-respected lawyers who has secured a string of prominant convictions is set to become the new lord advocate.

Dorothy Bain QC, who secured the first conviction of serial killer Peter Tobin, is reportedly set to replace James Wolffe who announced he was leaving the role last month.

It is thought that Scotland’s new solicitor general will be Ruth Charteris QC, meaning the two most senior roles in the Crown Office willbe held by women for the first time.

According to the BBC, Ms Bain is set to become Scotland’s most senior law official – and will likely be required to determine if Holyrood has the authority to legislate for a second referendum on independence.

Ms Bain's role will make her the head of Scotland's prosecution service and chief legal advisor to the Scottish Government.

The new lord advocate will also front the fallout from a string of civil legal cases related to the liquidation of Rangers FC which has already cost taxpayers millions of pounds in compensation with cases still ongoing.

Ms Bain led the prosecution case against Peter Tobin in 2007 over the murder of Angelika Kluk at the High Court in Edinburgh – before becoming the first woman appointed principal advocate depute at the Crown.

Other high profile cases Ms Bain was involved in included the conviction of eight men who had formed Scotland's largest paedophile network.

After leaving the Crown Office in 2011, Ms Bail represented the family of one of the victims of the Glasgow bin lorry crash in 2014 – criticising the Crown for failing to prosecute the lorry driver, Harry Clarke.

Mr Wolffe left his role as lord advocate after getting caught up in the row between Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond over investigations into the handling of harassment complaints.

Mr Salmond called for Mr Wolffe to be dismissed for his role in the fiasco.

At the time of his resignation, the Scottish Government insisted he had informed Ms Sturgeon about his intention to step down before the Holyrood election last month.

It is for the First Minister to nominate new law officers, subject to approval of MSPs.

The Government has committed to reviewing the dual role of the lord advocate folloing the Salmond row.