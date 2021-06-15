Line of Duty star Martin Compston has been nominated for a top TV award for his role in the hit BBC drama. 

The show has topped the awards' nomination list for another year as it comes up against other popular series in the Best Drama category at the TV Choice Awards. 

HeraldScotland: For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout photo of Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming and Martn Compston as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty. Series six of the BBC1 drama is set to come to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday evening.

Compston (Steve Arnott), from Greenock, has also scooped up a nomination for the title of Best Actor, going head to head with co-star, Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings).

READ MORE: Neil Oliver: 'I'm in disbelief at the shambles Scotland has become'

Vicky McClure, who plays detective Kate Fleming, has been nominated for Best Actress.

The cop show, which has been airing since 2012, is the BBC's top-ranking drama, having amassed more than 40 awards and over 12 million viewers for its season finale a few weeks ago. 

Line of Duty is up against other critically acclaimed shows, like The Crown, while Compston will oppose It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander for Best Actor.   

HeraldScotland: Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure in Line of Duty. Picture: Peter Marley/World Productions/BBC

Other favourites to win this year are Channel 4's It’s A Sin for Best New Drama starring Olly Alexander who is also nominated for Best Actor.

READ MORE: Cush Jumbo on her career choices, and her drama, The Beast Must Die

Voting is open for this year's awards until midnight on June 25. Winners will be announced online during a virtual awards ceremony on September 6.