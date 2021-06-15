Line of Duty star Martin Compston has been nominated for a top TV award for his role in the hit BBC drama.
The show has topped the awards' nomination list for another year as it comes up against other popular series in the Best Drama category at the TV Choice Awards.
Compston (Steve Arnott), from Greenock, has also scooped up a nomination for the title of Best Actor, going head to head with co-star, Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings).
Vicky McClure, who plays detective Kate Fleming, has been nominated for Best Actress.
The cop show, which has been airing since 2012, is the BBC's top-ranking drama, having amassed more than 40 awards and over 12 million viewers for its season finale a few weeks ago.
Line of Duty is up against other critically acclaimed shows, like The Crown, while Compston will oppose It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander for Best Actor.
Other favourites to win this year are Channel 4's It’s A Sin for Best New Drama starring Olly Alexander who is also nominated for Best Actor.
Voting is open for this year's awards until midnight on June 25. Winners will be announced online during a virtual awards ceremony on September 6.
