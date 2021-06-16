Exclusive football analysis by two of Scotland's greats Gordon Strachan and Alex McLeish is available to all in our live event tonight.

Coming ahead of the much-awaited Euro 2020 showdown between Scotland and England, it is the first in a series of exclusive events hosted by The Herald.

The event will be broadcast live at 7pm today on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

It is your chance to ask your questions directly to the legends themselves and to get a taste of what former Scotland managers think might await all the fans on Friday.

Our chief football writer Matthew Lindsay will be joined by Gordon Strachan and Alex McLeish as they talk through all the gossip and preview the match.

You can ask questions directly into the comments section of your preferred viewing platform, or email us in advance.

