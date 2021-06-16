SCOTTISH MPs may once again be able to vote on laws affecting England amid reports of plans to revamp Westminster rules.

According to The Times, Michael Gove is considering scrapping English Votes for English Laws (EVEL) in an attempt to boost the union.

Mr Gove, Cabinet Office Minister said the country had "moved on" from the "convention which arose out of a set of circumstances after the 2014 referendum, where you had a coalition government and so on.”

He explained: "We’ve moved on now, so I think it’s right to review where we are on it . . . My view is that the more we can make the House of Commons and Westminster institutions work for every part of the UK and every party in the UK, the better."

The convention wa ssupended in April due to the pandemic, but has been criticsed by parties from across the political spectrum as it was seen as creating two tiers of MPs.

Ian Murray, Labour's shadow Scottish Secretary, welcomed the proposals but said they showed the Conservatives could not be trusted with the Union, due to the policy being introduced by then Prime Minster David Cameron.

He said: "EVEL was an ill-judged and reckless act by David Cameron which undermined the Union just hours after Scots voted to remain in the UK.

“The policy is an incomprehensible mess which has weakened British democracy, weakened Scotland’s voice in Parliament, and created two classes of MPs despite being supported historically by SNP MPs.

“It led to the perverse situation where some unelected members of the House of Lords are more powerful than elected MPs. It was also never needed.

“Any move to scrap EVEL is welcome, but this saga shows that the Tories can’t be trusted to stand up for the Union.”

It has been reported that two cabinet ministers - Therese Coffey and Gavin Williamson - have opposed the reform plans, with Scottish Secretary Alister Jack in favour of them.

No other cabinet minister has refused consent, it has been reported.

Mr Gove said the plans would be debated by MPs adding that it would not be a "unilateral decision by any individual".

He added: "We have been throughout Covid operating without English Votes for English Laws. And I think that’s worked well, and I think that we can reflect on the lessons of operating without the need for English votes for English laws."