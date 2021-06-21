The pandemic has changed work in many ways, and at least some of these changes will likely be permanent. Employers have had to adopt the use of technology at unprecedented speed to keep their businesses running, and this is not a trend that is likely to reverse.

Over the last few years we have seen massive growth in the market for HR or workplace technology that helps companies with talent acquisition, talent management, learning and development and all other aspects of their people strategy. The pandemic has massively accelerated this, and it is now the perfect time for employers to review and ensure they have the right technology strategies in place for the long-term.

Much of the conversation around HR technology tends to focus on the development of advanced AI that can replace human decision-making, but in reality this is something that is a long way away. The reality today is that the proper use of technology can dramatically improve efficiency, improve the employee experience, save time and resource and drive better outcomes for a company’s talent strategy.

But with growing complexity in the market and a bewildering array of functionality, making the right HR technology decisions for your business can feel overwhelming. What is important here is to have a clear strategy – it’s essential to ensure that the tail isn’t wagging the dog.

You need to be clear on the objectives, improvements and innovation you want to use technology to help you facilitate, rather than being lead by the marketing-driven promises of the fantastic things the technology can do.

That said, it is crucial to understand that this should be reimagining your approach to talent rather than replicating old inefficient processes on new platforms.

It is also important to do your research and fully appreciate how much the HR technology market has moved on in the last few years, particularly in the last 18 months. Understanding the art of the possible is critical, particularly if you have been working with existing technology platforms that have changed little since they were implemented.

Employers are often put off from changing technology because of perceptions of high cost and implementation complexity. Although cost and implementation are still factors, technologies are much more flexible, nimble and compatible than was traditionally the case.

In disruptive times such as these, inaction and prevarication are no longer options when it comes to HR technology. The right strategy will give you the competitive talent advantage your business needs.

Matt Alder is the host of The Recruiting Future podcast