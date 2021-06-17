SCOTLAND fans have descended on London ahead of tomorrow's showdown with the Auld Enemy. 

Fans were pictured beaming as they departed from Glasgow Central Station today. 

Traditionally, fans would gather in Trafalgar Square for the game but the Mayor of London has closed this off to allow a fan zone for the capital's key workers. 

Sadiq Khan warned yesterday that ticketless fans could lead to a spike in the city's Covid rate. 

But fans wouldn't allow the Mayor to rain on their parade and have been filmed filling the streets of the capital already. 

A fans draped in a huge Scotland flag was captured on film atop a street sign at King's Cross Square.

He led a crowd in chanting: "We've got McGinn, super John McGinn.

"I just don't think you'll understand. He's Steve Clarke's man, he's better than Zidane, we've got super John McGinn."

Scotland face off against England tomorrow at Wembley Stadium in both teams' second game of the tournament.

The home side is fresh from a win against Croatians while the visiting team was beaten 2-0 by the Czech Republic at Hampden on Monday.  