SCOTLAND fans have descended on London ahead of tomorrow's showdown with the Auld Enemy.
Fans were pictured beaming as they departed from Glasgow Central Station today.
The Tartan Army are taking over #SCO @STVSport pic.twitter.com/hLG2IqMaS0— Ronnie Charters (@STVRonnie) June 17, 2021
Traditionally, fans would gather in Trafalgar Square for the game but the Mayor of London has closed this off to allow a fan zone for the capital's key workers.
Sadiq Khan warned yesterday that ticketless fans could lead to a spike in the city's Covid rate.
But fans wouldn't allow the Mayor to rain on their parade and have been filmed filling the streets of the capital already.
A fans draped in a huge Scotland flag was captured on film atop a street sign at King's Cross Square.
He led a crowd in chanting: "We've got McGinn, super John McGinn.
"I just don't think you'll understand. He's Steve Clarke's man, he's better than Zidane, we've got super John McGinn."
Scotland face off against England tomorrow at Wembley Stadium in both teams' second game of the tournament.
The home side is fresh from a win against Croatians while the visiting team was beaten 2-0 by the Czech Republic at Hampden on Monday.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment