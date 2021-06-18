The latest episode of The Brian Taylor Podcast is now available on all major streaming platforms.

This morning's episode comes after our first live broadcast of the podcast yesterday, which saw Brian joined by Alistair Grant of The Herald's political team, as well as Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, SNP MP Drew Henry, and former Conservative adviser and director of Message Matters Andy Maciver.

In this 12th episode, Brian asks the question: will it ever end? But he’s not talking about Scotland’s trials and tribulations in international football, but the pandemic in Scotland.

The podcast saw Roz Foyer state that thousands of people died unnecessarily in the pandemic because of "bad decisions" by the UK and Scottish governments.

She said union representatives fought "tooth and nail" to get hold of personal protective equipment (PPE) for their members during the initial period of the crisis.

And conversation also turned to hospitality and the fight for businesses as Scotland looks to remain in current levels of restrictions for longer than originally planned.

You can now get involved in The Brian Taylor Podcast by tuning in on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube each Thursday afternoon.

Brian and his guests will be taking questions live on air from the comments.

And listeners to the podcast have access to an exclusive subscription discount code, entitling them to 20% off our incredible annual rate, heard only through the live stream and recorded episodes.

How can I listen?





There are a few ways you can listen to all the episodes of The Brian Taylor Podcast so far.

Apple Podcasts

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts - if you have an iPhone, iPad, Macbook or another Apple product, download the Apple Podcasts app.

Either click the button above or click this link to be directed straight to our podcast home and get the latest episode.

Make sure you hit the subscribe button and be instantly notified whenever we publish a new episode.

Spotify

This podcast is also available on Spotify. This can be accessed via all devices, either through the Spotify app or the web player.

Click this link to head straight to our homepage on Spotify and get the latest episode.

And make sure you follow the show and add us to your library - that way, you'll never miss an episode, and will get notified when there's a new show available.

Amazon Music

Great news for smart speaker owners - we're bringing you The Brian Taylor Podcast straight to Amazon music.

This means you can access it on your Amazon Alexa speaker or any other Amazon device.

Follow the podcast here.

Acast

If you don't have Apple Podcasts or Spotify, don't worry. There's still a way to hear Brian's unrivalled political chatter.

You can listen on the Acast player here.