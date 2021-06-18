There has been a 79% rise in one week across the UK in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India.

Data published by Public Health England (PHE) shows numbers of the Delta variant in the UK have risen by 33,630 or 79%, since last week to a total of 75,953.

Scotland makes up 4,659 cases of the 75,953, while some 70,856 cases have been in England, 254 in Northern Ireland and 184 in Wales.

The most recent data also shows 99% of sequenced and genotyped cases across the four nations are the Delta variant.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said the increase across the UK is being driven by younger age groups, many of whom have now been invited for a vaccination as the jab rollout extends to anyone aged 18 and over.

Hospital cases have also risen, though most of those needing treatment have not had a vaccine.

Dr Harries said: “Cases are rising rapidly across the country and the Delta variant is now dominant.

“The increase is primarily in younger age groups, a large proportion of which were unvaccinated but are now being invited to receive the vaccine.”

“It is encouraging to see that hospitalisations and deaths are not rising at the same rate, but we will continue to monitor it closely.

“The vaccination programme and the care that we are all taking to follow the guidance are continuing to save lives.

“Please make sure that you come forward to receive both doses of the vaccine as soon as you are eligible. Don’t drop your guard – practice hands, face, space, fresh air at all times.”