SLOVAKIA have never beaten Sweden in their history and that unwanted record continued as they suffered defeat in Group E.

In all honesty, Stefan Tarkovic’s Slovak side looked content to settle for the point they needed to qualify for the knockout stages, but the Swedes must be credited for their spirited performance.

Mikel Lustig had the first of few chances in the opening half as he latched on to the end of a Sebastian Larsson free kick on 12 minutes. The former Celtic defender headed towards goal, but his effort went well over the crossbar.

Alexander Isak, who looked sharp in Sweden’s opener against Spain, was once again leading the line for his country and despite not having any clear-cut chances in the first period, his pace and control helped his country up the park.

After Isak won a corner, the ball ended up landing with Larsson at the edge of the penalty area with 20 minutes on the clock. The former Sunderland and Birmingham man controlled, but his lashed effort failed to trouble Martin Dubravka in the Slovakia goal.

Slovakia, who won their opening game against Poland, began to grow into the game after the half hour mark, but they did so without creating much in the final third.

Marek Hamsik and Ondrej Duda were seeing plenty of the ball, but they couldn’t find the key to unlock the Swedish defence.

Hamsik had the best opportunity for his side, but his curled effort from the edge of the box on 40 minutes went well over Robin Olsen’s crossbar.

Slovakia started the second period on the front foot, and it was Duda who once again looked dangerous. The Koln attacking midfielder took aim from range after some neat build-up, but his shot went up and over the bar.

The strike was the closest chance to a goal, and it appeared to spark Sweden into life. Minutes later Larsson hared down the right flank before delivering a lovely cross into the centre of the box.

Ludwig Augustinsson then powered a header towards goal from six yards, but Dubravka made a smart one-handed save.

Sweden boss Jaane Andersson then looked to his bench as he made a double attacking switch with Viktor Claeson and Robin Quaison being introduced into the action.

The pair gave striker Isak plenty of support and the Real Sociedad striker almost found the back of the net when he nodded a header towards goal from a Lustig cross on 67 minutes.

Isak won La Liga young player of the year, and he was showing what all the hype was about with his second half performance. He looked desperate to get on the scoresheet and his next attempt was something special.

The 21-year-old picked the ball up on the halfway line before beating five players. He then continued his run into the penalty box before unleashing a strike on goal, but unfortunately for him Dubravka made a brilliant save at his righthand post.

Sweden were piling on the pressure and they finally made the breakthrough from the penalty spot. Isak was of course the creator as he produced a fine reverse ball into the path of Quaison before the substitute was brought down by goalkeeper Dubravka.

It was as clear a penalty as you will see and Emil Forsberg was on hand to stroke home from the spot to give his country the lead.

Sweden controlled the latter stages of the match after going a goal ahead and they could have added to their lead with both Claessen and Isak going close.

It now looks as though Slovakia will have to pick up a point against Spain in their final group stage game to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages and they will be frustrated that is the case.

Sweden face Poland in their final match and currently lead the group with four points. A victory over the Poles could see them into the last 16 with another winnable tie against either Austria or Ukraine.