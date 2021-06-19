Police have launched an appeal for help in tracing two youngs girls who have gone missing.
Officers in Glenrothes are trying to find 14-year old Sarah Wilson and 12-year-old Teigan Scott, who were last seen on Carfrae Drive, Glenrothes, around 4pm yesterday, Friday 18 June.
Inspector Andrew McGhee, from Glenrothes Police Station, said they were becoming "increasingly worried" for the pair due to the time they have been missing.
Carfrae Drive, Glenrothes Pic:Google
Sarah Wilson described as around 5”2, of medium to stocky build and with shoulder length dark hair. It’s believed she was wearing a grey sweatshirt. Black leggings and a black jacket.
Teigan Scott is described as around 5”2 of slim build with red hair. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black leggings and black ankle boots. Teigan may have gone to the Levenmouth area of Fife.
Inspector Andrew McGhee from Glenrothes Police Station said: “We are becoming increasingly worried for both Sarah and Teigan due to their age and the amount of time they’ve been missing.
"We believe the girls are together and anyone has seen them, or for Sarah and Teigan themselves to contact police via 101 quoting incident reference number 4238 and 4203 of 18 June 21."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.