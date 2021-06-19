Style and Substance

The Beech Hill Hotel can trace its origins to the 1900s, when the original building graced the shores of Lake Windermere in Cumbria.

It has evolved to offer family-friendly four-star accommodation in one of the most scenic areas of the UK.

Sleeping Matters

Many of the 55 bedrooms have access to the garden while others have private balconies with spectacular views of the lake and the Western Fells. Nothing says holiday like a glass of wine, while gazing into the horizon.

We stayed in a spacious, standard twin room with power shower, flat screen TV, complimentary Wifi and a nice selection of beverages and biscuits.

Late check-ins are usually a gripe (it’s 3pm), particularly after a long-ish car journey but hotels are undoubtedly spending more time cleaning rooms to ensure they are Covid safe.

We pop our bags in reception and head for the spa, which boasts a range of complementary therapies, indoor swimming pool, sauna and, best of all, a row of outdoor jacuzzi baths.

A few points taken off for the small, female changing room that has us josling with other women for space.

Food for Thought

Appetites whetted by clean fresh air and a delicious lake swim, our evening meal at the award-winning Burlington Restaurant is as spectacular as the view.

There is an emphasis on local produce and garden-fresh vegetables and it’s apparent with every mouthful.

The tomato and basil risotto starter is moreish and generously proportioned and not over-salted as is often the case while the nut roast, accompanied by new potatoes and mushroom cream sauce, is elevated from the standard vegetarian staple.

There are plenty of options to suit all tastes, with an expansive wine list and the service is swift and friendly.

Drink in the Sights

Windermere Lake, in Cumbria’s Lake District National Park, is surrounded by peaks, quaint villages and country pubs.

If walking isn’t on the agenda, the area is steeped in literary history, with links to the poet Wordsworth and children’s writer Beatrix Potter. Book ahead for a visit to Hilltop Farm, in Ambleside, which she bought in 1905 and is now owned by the National Trust.

It’s worth a trip to the nearby, Grade 1 listed Blackwell House, which was designed by noted architect Hugh Baillie Scott and is considered one of the finest examples of Arts & Crafts architecture.

Nice Touch

The outdoor spa baths offer the ultimate stress-melt or why not brave a refreshing dip in Lake Windermere at the foot of the hotel.

About the Area

Lake Windermere offers the opportunity for boat trips, watersports and swimming while the Lake District National Park is host to a wide range of outdoor activities including clay shooting, archery and treetop treks. For walking trails head to Ambleside while Grasmere is home to Wordsworth’s final resting place and delicious gingerbread created by Victoria cook Sarah Nelson in 1854 in her Church Cottage.

A select plus room with king-sized bed, spa bath and garden terrace starts at £188 for one night’s b&b www.beechhillhotel.co.uk