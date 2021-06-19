More than 1,200 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland during the past 24 hours - it's the third time this week that cases have been as high as they were six months ago.
Scottish Government statistics show that 1,209 new cases of the virus have been recorded since Friday, over 250 more than the day before.
Figures were last this high january this year, when much of the country was in lockdown.
During the past 24 hours there were two new reported deaths of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days, meaning the death toll under this measure 7,692.
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,137 as of 13 June.
Out of the 28,809 new tests which that reported results, 4.5% were positive, just slightly lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,611,266 people have with the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,555,308 have received their second dose.
A total of 128 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, no change from yesterday, while 12 are in intensive care, that remains the same too.
Scottish numbers: 19 June 2021
Summary
- 1,209 new cases of COVID-19 reported
- 28,809 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
- 4.5% of these were positive
- 2 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive
- 3,611,266 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,555,308 have received their second dose
