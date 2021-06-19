A person has died after being hit by a train in Falkirk.
Emergency services rushed to the scene between Falkirk Grahamston and Linlithgow rail stations at around 9.30pm on Friday night.
However, the casualty was sadly prenounced dead at the scene in Laurieston.
Train services on the route were suspended until after midnight as a result.
A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we’ve had reports of a person being struck by a train between Falkirk Grahamston and Linlithgow.
“We’re working closely with emergency services and will keep you updated.”
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to the line in Laurieston, Falkirk shortly after 9.30pm last night (18 June) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal."
