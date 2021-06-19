Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was hit by a vehicle in Newmilns in East Ayrshire.
The victim was a 25-year-old man who was struck on Main Street, at around 2.45pm on Friday, June 18.
He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock and remains in a stable condition.
Police are appealing for witnesses and say the car involved was a white SUV type vehicle.
Detective Sergeant Keith Hyndes from Kilmarnock Police Station said: “This has been a terrifying experience for the man involved, and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
"The area was also busy with other vehicles, and would like people to check if they have any dash cam footage they could provide to us."
Anyone with any information can contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2149 of 18 June.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.