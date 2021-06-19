Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was hit by a vehicle in Newmilns in East Ayrshire. 

The victim was a 25-year-old man who was struck on Main Street, at around 2.45pm on Friday, June 18.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock and remains in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses and say the car involved was a white SUV type vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Keith Hyndes from Kilmarnock Police Station said: “This has been a terrifying experience for the man involved, and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. 

"The area was also busy with other vehicles, and would like people to check if they have any dash cam footage they could provide to us."

Anyone with any information can contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2149 of 18 June.