A SCHOOLGIRL has tragically died after falling from a roof in Largs late last night.
The incident happened in Aitken Street and a 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
A Police Spokesperson said: "Around 11:45pm on Saturday June 19, police were made aware a 13-year-old girl had been injured after falling from the roof of a building in Aitken Street, Largs.
"Emergency services attended and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death."
