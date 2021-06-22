HeraldScotland
Covid LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon delivers update on route out of lockdown

Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon expected to announce delay to ending of restrictions

By Jody Harrison

Last updated:

    Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our live blog.
  • Today, Nicola Sturgeon will provide an update on Scotland's route out of lockdown.
  • The First Minister will address the Scottish Parliament shortly after 2pm, and is expected to confirm a delay to the plan to put the whole of Scotland into level 0 restrictions.
  • The move had been planned for 28 June, but will not now go ahead because of a rise in the cased caused by the spread of the Delta Covid variant.
  • We'll be covering the update here.