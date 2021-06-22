The Scottish Government announced on Monday that it will scrap the SQA following a report by the OECD recommending a shake-up to the current system.

A new organisation will replace the current body, although this may take "some time" according to the Scottish Education Secretary.

The changes will not take place immediately, but what will the scrapping of the SQA mean for young people in Scotland in the long term?

Why is the SQA being scrapped?

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), which has been in place since 1997, accredits educational awards in Scotland.

The body came under fire last year for downgrading grades submitted by teachers, and has been heavily criticised for its replacement assessment system introduced this year.

Now a report by the OECD has made 12 recommendations on how to improve the Scottish curriculum, all of which were accepted by the Scottish Government.

What did the OECD report say?

The review found that there was too much focus on exams in later years of schooling in Scotland.

It backed the Curriculum for Excellence as a whole but stated there needed to be more alignment with the principles of the programme in the later years of school.

According to the report, focus on exams took too much importance in the final three years of school and took away from the more flexible approach to learning designed by the Curriculum for Excellence.

What will the new system look like?





The Scottish Government has said it will consult pupils, teachers and parents in forming the new body.

The Curriculum for Excellence intends to offer a more holistic approach to learning, and therefore the new body could see more teacher assessment throughout the year, and move away from heavily weighted exams.

What will it mean for Scottish pupils in the short term?

The report comes as pupils around the country are receiving their provisional grades as submitted by teachers in place of formal examinations.

The system has been criticised by opposition politicians, however Nicola Sturgeon has assured it is a "world away" from last year's exam results scandal.