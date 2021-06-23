Today Councillor David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life which runs culture and leisure services for Scotland's largest city, has issued a plea for help as it begins its recovery post pandemic.

He is asking who will work with them? Who will help them?

Here is his letter in full:

Glasgow Life operated Gallery of Modern Art

Glasgow City Council has help met the challenge as far as it can guaranteeing Glasgow Life an income of £100 million pounds for the next 4 years. That certainty means around 90 venues are reopening rather than the 61 announced in July last year.

It is that support that also allows us to say with confidence that every Glasgow Life venue will reopen when funding becomes available.

We all agree that these services are important, but we do not yet know when our income levels will recover to pre-pandemic levels to allow us to reopen all of our cherished venues.

The challenges Glasgow Life face in running events are the same as others in the city, social distancing, hygiene, face-covering and the long-term efficacy of the vaccine and behaviour of people at events all need to be assessed.

Glasgow Life has responsibilities for culture and leisure including libraries



We are ready to make the changes required to support everyone to live a great Glasgow life. Who will step forward to help us?

