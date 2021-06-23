Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to take a surge in the number of coronavirus cases seriously and to keep taking precautions against the spread of the disease.

Almost 3,000 new coronavirus infections were identified between Tuesday and Wednesday, with three-figure increases reported for two days in a row.

But the First Minister said that the vaccination programme was breaking the link between those getting the disease and those becoming seriously ill or dying, putting strain on the NHS.

She used social media to send out a message that the Scottish Government remained "confident" restrictions could be eased on 9 August, but only if enough people receive the vaccine.

She Tweeted: "Another big increase in Covid cases in today. First, some context: a record number of tests were done yesterday, and (percentage) positive is down a bit. But…if we want to get to end of restrictions on 9 August safely, we should take this increase seriously. Why?

"Vaccines are breaking link between cases/illness/deaths - that lets us target 19/7 & 9/8 as dates for lifting all restrictions. But…period between now & then, with a sizeable (though reducing daily) percentage of population not yet fully vaccinated demands caution.

"Most cases are now in younger, yet to be vaccinated groups, so fewer are becoming v ill. Around 5% of cases are admitted to hospital now cf 10% in Jan - again But ... 5% of a large number of cases will still put huge pressure on NHS and cause suffering and loss.

Ms Sturgeon added: "We are much more confident about the medium term (ie from 9 Aug), due to vaccines, but what we do in short term will determine how safely we get there.

"So - even tho we’re all fed up & frustrated if we see others breaking rules - its still important to take this seriously.

"Get vaccine - both doses test - order LFDs at www.nhsinform or get at local pharmacy follow public health rules - handwashing, distance, face masks, limits on indoor gatherings. Doing all of this means getting to 9 Aug AND protecting lives & NHS on way."